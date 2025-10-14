Adults to pay up to 10 cents more per journey on public transport from Dec 27

Basic bus and train fares will increase by up to 10 cents per journey for adult commuters from Dec 27, 2025, said the Public Transport Council (PTC) during their annual fare review exercise on Tuesday (Oct 14).

For concession card holders such as students, seniors and people with disabilities, their public transport fares will increase by three to four cents for each journey that exceeds 3.2km. Meanwhile, fares for journeys shorter than 3.2km will remain unchanged.

Fares paid in cash will also be raised, unlike last year where they were unchanged.

According to PTC, fares paid in cash will increase by five cents for students, 10 cents for seniors and persons with disabilities and 20 cents for adults to account for higher operating costs of cash handling.

Express bus fares will also be adjusted with the new fare structure.

For commuters paying by card, their fares will increase by 20 to 50 cents per journey. On the other hand, those paying by cash will see a 60-cent increase in fares.

Over $2.2b in government support

Acknowledging concerns over the cost of living, the PTC said that the upcoming fare increase has been moderated to "reduce the impact on commuters, despite sustained increases in costs of public transport operations".

The overall fare increase of five per cent for this year is below the maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum of 14.4 per cent, said the PTC.

"At PTC, we do our best to keep fares affordable for all while ensuring financial sustainability for the public transport system," said Janet Ang, chairperson of PTC, who added that the fare increases are necessary to ensure fair wages for transport workers and to fund the increasing cost of operations.

The PTC said that the Government has also committed an additional $200 million — on top of annual operating subsidies of over $2 billion for public transport — to cover the deferred fare adjustment quantum in 2026.

According to PTC, the additional support will equate to more than $1 in subsidies for every journey taken on public transport.

The PTC also announced that the prices of monthly concession passes for adults and seniors will be reduced by $6 and $3 respectively.

Concessions for lower-wage workers and persons with disabilities will continue to be fully funded by the Government, and the cost of their monthly passes will be reduced by $4 and $3 respectively.

Public Transport Vouchers

Lower-income households will also receive additional support from the Government to cope with the upcoming fare increases in terms of Public Transport Vouchers (PTVs).

PTVs worth $60 each for households with monthly household income per person of not more than $1,800 will be eligible, said the Ministry of Transport and People's Association in a separate press release.

Households will be able to use PTVs to top up fare cards or buy monthly passes following the fare hike on Dec 27.

There will be two stages for the PTV Exercise, similar to 2024.

The first stage will commence by the end-December, where households who had received PTVs in 2024 and continue to meet the income eligibility criterion will automatically receive a PTV. They will receive their PTV notification letters via post or SMS, based on their indicated contact preference from the previous exercise.

The second stage will commence in early 2026, when households who meet the eligibility criterion but did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply for PTVs — online or in person at their local Community Centres.

Upon receiving their PTV notification letter, households may follow the instructions and redeem their vouchers from Dec 29 onwards.

Vouchers from the upcoming PTV Exercise will be valid till March 31, 2027.

[[nid:723804]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com