Advanced navigational system, better rescue tools: SCDF unveils next-gen marine rescue vessel

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has officially unveiled their new second-generation Marine Rescue Vessel (MRV2G) named Blue Dolphin on Wednesday (June 25).

Blue Dolphin operates from West Coast Marine Fire Station, strengthening SCDF's coverage and readiness on the western seaboard, said the agency.

Built for major maritime emergencies, this vessel is equipped with modern command systems, chemical detection sensors, improved rescue tools, and green technology like solar panels and biofuel engines.

Minister for Law and Second Minster for Home Affairs Edwin Tong was at the commissioning ceremony for this vessel at Republic of Singapore Yacht Club on Wednesday.

“Blue Dolphin represents the culmination of months of planning, of designing, careful construction, and testing. Every bolt, every weld, every system onboard carries the dedication and bears the hallmark of expertise of a highly capable team," he said.

This vessel is a joint development between SCDF, Penguin Shipyard International, HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), and Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

Combating crew fatigue

Blue Dolphin has an Integrated Command Centre with the Bridge, an Advanced Navigational System which includes a station-keeping feature to reduce crew fatigue, and an advanced Launch and Recovery System for quick deployment of its firefighting-equipped RHIB in shallow waters.

In support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Blue Dolphin will also be equipped with a solar charging system for its support equipment and biofuel-compatible engines, enhancing the vessel's overall sustainability.

SCDF said that the Marine Division will operate a total of ten vessels by year 2030, and it will be supported by the new Marine Division Headquarters at Brani, scheduled to be operational by early 2026.

In addition, a new Marine Fire Post at Punggol's Northshore Crescent to improve maritime coverage will be ready by 2028.

Expansion of maritime sector

Summing up, Tong pointed out that SCDF Marine Division's capability is "critical amid a rapidly evolving maritime landscape".

The Singapore's cruise industry, for example, is expanding with more cruise ships calling port in Singapore.

This includes the Disney Cruise Line which will launch its maiden voyage here at the end of 2025, meaning larger vessels, with more passengers, will appear in Singapore waters.

In addition, the Tuas Mega Port's first phase of operations has started and it will be one of the largest container ports in the world by 2040, which will make Singapore one of the busiest waterways globally.

The marine industry, he added, is also shifting towards greener operations and the use of alternative fuels such as LNG (liquefied natural gas), ammonia and methanol will bring new challenges for maritime response.

He said: "So in order to meet these challenges, SCDF is committed to strengthening its capabilities to continue making sure we actively, effectively safeguard our waters. The Blue Dolphin represents the first step in this next phase of development."

