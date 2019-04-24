Advertising firm owner charged with assaulting security supervisor at Roxy Square

Briton Stuart Boyd Mills was charged in court on April 24, 2019 with one count each of assault and harassment.

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly punched a security supervisor at Roxy Square shopping centre in East Coast Road earlier this month was taken to court on Wednesday (April 24).

The incident was caught on video, which has gone viral.

The alleged assailant, Stuart Boyd Mills, 47, was charged in court with one count each of assault and harassment. He is accused of committing the offences on April 4.

The security supervisor, Mr Andrew Lim, 60, had earlier told The Straits Times that at around 12.15am on the day of the incident, a man approached a security guard complaining that he was trying to leave the building but could not find an exit.

The guard tried to explain that the main exit was locked, as it was late.

However, the man refused to listen and asked to speak to the supervisor, who was Mr Lim.

Mr Lim told ST that he tried to tell the man that there were several other exits but the man ignored him.

He added that the man began behaving in a threatening manner, standing very close to him. Mr Lim then asked the guard to take a video in case anything happened and the clip showed the man using foul language on the security supervisor The footage showed that the man eventually followed him towards an exit - but as Mr Lim walked ahead of him, he stuck out his leg and tripped the older man. The man suddenly punched Mr Lim, knocking him to the ground. Recounting the incident, Mr Lim said that his assailant tried to run away but the guard who was filming moved to stop him. According to Mr Lim, the man fled as the guard called the police. Mills will be back in court on May 15. If convicted of assault, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000. This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

