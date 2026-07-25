Flying high: Aerialist Megan Lau shares what it's like performing 30m above National Stadium for NDP 2026

At over nine storeys above the ground, her life is quite literally hanging by threads. Now, aerialist Megan Lau is letting the public in on the experience.

In a Facebook video, the 25-year-old took viewers behind the scenes of her preparations for this year's National Day Parade, where she'll soar 30m above the National Stadium on Aug 9.

To set the scene, Lau began by pointing out one eye-watering detail: it's the highest she's ever performed.

The past few Monday nights have been spent at rehearsals, she shared, giving viewers a look at the equipment she needs before taking flight, including an in-ear monitor, harness and helmet.

"Safety first," she emphasised. "And no, this isn't overkill. It's because of the drones flying around us while we are in the air."

NDP 2026 will feature about 300 drones performing in synchrony with electronic music artist Jasmine Sokko, who will be supported by two aerialists, including Lau.

Once she's fully geared up, Lau is set to soar — her favourite part of the night.

"I love every second of it… 30 metres [in the air] is absolutely insane."

The video also features point-of-view footage from high above the stadium, including a dizzying mid-air flip that would likely leave anyone with a fear of heights clutching their seats.

Performing for Singapore

Speaking to AsiaOne, Lau said the opportunity to perform for the nation came through Adelene Chua-Adams, owner of aerial dance studio Adedance, who invited her to take part in the performance.

"Honestly, it was a dream come true. Performing at NDP has always been something I hoped for, so when I got the news, I was overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude," Lau said.

Lau revealed that she had auditioned before but was unable to commit at the time due to scheduling conflicts.

"To finally be part of it now felt like everything had come full circle," she said.

"And then I found out how high we'd be flying, which completely blew my mind. It's the highest I've ever been."

Thankfully, Lau didn't have to jump straight into it. She was able to gradually build up her skills to perform at that height.

Sharing how it feels to be that high in the air, Lau told AsiaOne: "It's always a little scary, especially in those first moments when you're floating up slowly.

"There's a flutter of nerves every time - but I've come to see that as a good thing. A little fear keeps you present and sharp.

"Once the performance begins, the anxiety fades. The music carries you, and knowing you're up there alongside others makes it feel a lot less lonely."

Surprisingly, the hardest part of her job isn't the performance itself, but the wait that comes before it, she said.

Before the performance, Lau waits in a "box" above the stadium, watching the audience below. The wind can cause the "box" to sway.

That, she says, is the scariest moment of the entire experience.

"To calm my nerves, I distract myself with little practice flips, and that always settles me down before it's time to fly."

"But I trust the technical team completely," she added. "I know I'm in good hands."

'I'm ready to give it everything I've got'

Lau's aerial journey began with aerial hoops in 2021 before she expanded her repertoire to include other apparatus, such as silks.

The transition came naturally thanks to a strong foundation in dance that stretches back to her childhood.

In May 2024, she joined the cast of House of Dancing Water in Macau, where she was the understudy for the lead Princess role.

At the time, she needed to juggle between school and work trips between Singapore and Macau. She was in the midst of completing her degree in philosophy, politics and economics with the National University of Singapore.

Through it all, her family has remained one of her biggest sources of support, despite the nerve-racking sight of seeing her suspended high above the ground.

"My mum always gets anxious watching me up there, and I completely understand why. But she and my brother have shown up to every single show - nervous, but always proud."

While her family worries for her safety, they are equally thrilled that Lau will be performing for Singapore at NDP 2026.

"There's an enormous sense of pride in getting to do what I love on a national stage - it's a moment I know we'll all treasure," she told AsiaOne.

She added: "There's nothing quite like representing your country in a moment the whole nation comes together to celebrate.

"To fly above the crowd, doing something I'm so passionate about, is a genuine privilege. I'm ready to give it everything I've got."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com