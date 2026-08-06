$5 co-payment: More affordable healthcare, clinic visits for migrant workers from April 1, 2027

Four healthcare operators have been appointed to deliver the enhanced Primary Care Plan (PCP) for migrant workers, providing this group with more affordable healthcare from April 2027, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Under this enhanced PCP, migrant workers will co-pay $5 per consultation for physical clinic consultation and telemedicine services.

"[This will allow] migrant workers to seek care when they need to. This takes into account the higher costs of delivering telemedicine services while ensuring that consultation co-payments remain affordable for migrant workers," said the ministry.

The four operators are Sata CommHealth, St Andrew's Mission Hospital, Healthway Medical Group and Fullerton Health.

Anchored in the north, south, east and west of Singapore, these operators will provide this service for the next five years from April 1, 2027.

The PCP was introduced in 2022.

MOM said that they have consulted with stakeholders and enhanced the PCP, aiming to make primary healthcare more accessible and strengthen service delivery while keeping costs affordable for employers.

According to the ministry, the revised annual capitation rates will go from $97 to $113 per head each year, down from the current rate of $108 to $138.

Capitation rates refer to the pre-arranged payment plans that employers must pay to healthcare providers for their workers.

"This translates to almost all employers paying the same or lower annual PCP capitation rates for their workers," MOM stated.

Healthcare services closer to migrant workers

The enhanced PCP will also see primary healthcare services closer to migrant workers, as there will be shorter travel distances to a PCP clinic nearby.

MOM will also be introducing a PCP enrolment portal from April 1, 2027, providing employers with a one-stop platform for enrolling their workers and tracking their PCP status across various zones and healthcare operators.

The four operators will also be enhancing their appointment booking systems to allow migrant workers to book, modify or cancel appointments in advance to improve convenience and decrease waiting times.

Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that these enhancements reflect MOM's commitment to ensuring that migrant workers have access to affordable and accessible healthcare while keeping costs sustainable for employers.

He added: "Together with healthcare providers and industry partners, MOM will continue to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve health outcomes for the migrant worker community."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com