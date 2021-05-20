'I'm Black and I don't wanna use it': African in Singapore on locals asking him if they can use the N-word

As an African who grew up in Singapore, a contentious topic which Alvin Philemon Makundi has had to navigate around is the N-word and who has the ‘right’ to use it.

For the unacquainted, the N-word refers to a derogatory ethnic slur used against Black people or those of African descent. The degree of offensiveness is increased due to its historical links to slavery.

Despite this, the 22-year-old son of Tanzanian immigrants would often receive questions from Singaporeans on whether he'll grant them access to use the N-word freely.

Alarmingly, it's some of the teens and young adults here who think that using the N-word is trendy and cool.

On Tuesday (May 18), Makundi decided it was time to nip this issue in the bud and address it by posting a video on his Twitter and TikTok channels.

“Why do people feel the need to have the 'N pass'? Like what’s the point of it? The only reason you wanna use it is to seem cool,” he said.

He went on to explain why the N-word should not be seen as something that is cool or desirable.

“The things that a lot of Black people have gone through, it’s not cool. I don’t get why you’d find it cool. That word has so much weightage and history behind it,” Alvin said.

as a black person living in SG, this is my views on the N word and the "N pass" pic.twitter.com/AujxoqtbKh — alvin (@alvinpwm) May 18, 2021

Even between him and his sisters, they made a conscious choice to not use the N-word as they felt ‘unqualified’ to do so.

Makundi went on to say that if he were to use the word regularly, what would likely happen is his friends following suit, thinking there’s nothing wrong with using the N-word.

He ended his one-minute video with an honest question to his followers: “I’m Black and I don’t even wanna use it, why do you wanna use it? I don't get it.”

Makundi has garnered himself quite a fanbase on social media. His Twitter account has over 3,700 followers while his following on TikTok is 18,500-strong.

This latest video received many a reply on social media, with the majority of them netizens agreeing with the sentiments he raised.

On Twitter, a netizen replied to Makundi stating that they too had a similar encounter with a Singaporean student using the word in class.

The reaction, or lack thereof, from their form teacher was something that put the netizen in pure disbelief.

Similarly, TikTok users were left scratching their heads as to why some people in Singapore seem to be so interested in using the word in spite of its dark and abusive history.

On his social media channels, Makundi generally puts out light-hearted content based on his unique position as a young African man growing up and living in Singapore.

Unfortunately, the positivity he often receives does not apply across the board to others who ply their trade here. Keyana, a half-Chinese, half-Ghanaian singer, spoke about her experience with casual racism growing up as an African-Singaporean.

