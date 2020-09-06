After spending 2 months in separation, couple tie the knot the same day circuit breaker ended

True love waits — and indeed it has for these newlyweds who entered the circuit breaker as a separated (but engaged) couple and emerged from it as husband and wife.

Farah Fazliyana, 26, and Muhammad Hanaffi, 25, tied the knot last Tuesday (June 2), the day when Singapore exited its circuit breaker period after two months.

Though physically apart, it was two months spent holding meetings over video calls and discussing over WhatsApp group chats to plan the wedding.

“Even though we had differing opinions in the process, we got over it and pulled our wedding together,” Farah told 8World.

The pre-school teacher also detailed how their plans were disrupted by the extension of the circuit breaker, which was initially set to end on May 4. The Registry of Marriages (ROM), however, allowed them to hold their solemnisation in person on June 2, and that’s what they did.

The day they got hitched was the first time in months the couple met face to face — and they didn’t waste time to hold post-wedding photographs together at Fort Canning Park, which Farah posted on Twitter. A simple one with masks on, of course.

“That day was unforgettable,” Farah told 8World. “For our families and for us, we could finally meet again after two months”

During the circuit breaker period, Singapore passed a law for couples to tie the knot virtually by holding solemnisation via videoconferencing.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee had mentioned in Parliament that 2,723 couples were scheduled to have their marriages solemnised between April 7 and June 1, but had to postpone their plans due to circuit breaker measures.

