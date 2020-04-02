AGC succeeds in applications; Li Shengwu must appear in court to be cross-examined

SINGAPORE - Mr Li Shengwu will have to make himself available for cross-examination in the contempt of court proceedings against him, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on Monday (Feb 3).

Mr Li, the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will also have to answer questions under oath that the AGC has posed to him.

This latest development came after the High Court on Monday heard several applications by both sides.

The AGC had previously asked Mr Li to answer various questions on oath, like whether there were members of the media among his Facebook friends. It also applied for Mr Li to produce certain documents that he referred to in his defence affidavit filed on Sept 24 last year.

In response, Mr Li had refused to answer the questions and applied to have them set aside. He also applied for discovery to obtain certain documents from the AGC.

The High Court dismissed Mr Li's applications on Monday.

This means Mr Li, who is an assistant professor of economics at Harvard University, will have to answer the AGC's questions within 14 days and under oath, and also produce the documents he referred to in his affidavit, said the AGC.

He will also have to attend court proceedings to be cross-examined.