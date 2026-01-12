Age is no limit: Ong Ye Kung works out with 80-year-old grandma, shares tips on staying active

An 80-year-old grandmother is proving that age does not limit one's fitness after taking part in a pull-up challenge with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at Bird Paradise.

In a video posted on Ong's Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 11), the grandmother, who goes by the name Charlotte, said that she has been doing strength training for the past eight years.

Known as the "pull-up grandma", she credited her fitness to perseverance, hard work, and the importance of building muscles, which she considers key to overall strength.

During her walkabout with the minister at the park, Charlotte said she works out three times a week, resting and recovering on other days.

She also demonstrated several exercises alongside Ong, including push-ups to strengthen the arms, shoulders and back, as well as planking to build core strength and lunges.

Charlotte said it took her four years to perform her first pull-up.

Impressed by Charlotte's fitness level, Ong said: "No matter what age you are, it's never too late to start weight training and build your muscles."

The video has since garnered over 2.3k likes and 162k views as at Monday (Jan 12).

