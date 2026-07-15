Nearly $25m in improper HDB parking approvals, MOM levy overcharges flagged in Auditor-General report

The Auditor-General's Office (AGO) found 29 weaknesses and oversights by various ministries, including nearly $25 million in improper Housing and Development Board (HDB) eligibility checks for season parking, according to their latest report published on Wednesday (July 15).

AGO's report covered all 16 Government ministries and eight organs of state, 13 statutory boards, 4 government-owned companies and two other accounts for the 2025/2026 financial year.

There were a total of 136 audit findings which were conveyed to the audited entities, with the "more significant ones" highlighted in AGO's report.

$25m of season parking lapses: HDB

HDB was flagged in the report for multiple lapses, namely in the management of operations, revenue management and grant priority schemes.

In particular, the AGO found that HDB had approved season parking applications and renewals worth $24.99 million, even though applicants did not meet the eligibility criteria.

Auditors also found that commercial vehicles were charged incorrect season parking rates, leading to approximately $1 million in under-collected fees.

Parking-related issues aside, AGO also found significant weaknesses in HDB's eligibility checks for schemes including the Married Child Priority Scheme, the Proximity Housing Grant scheme and the CPF Housing Grant scheme.

In particular, HDB did not cross check internal records and applicant-declared information against authoritative sources like the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which led to HDB flats allocated and grants disbursed to ineligible applicants.

In a statement on Wednesday, HDB acknowledged the findings and said that it has taken immediate steps to rectify the irregularities identified and strengthen its processes and controls.

$4.8m in overcharges: MOM

Auditors also found significant lapses in management of revenue at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Based on the report, MOM had charged a higher rate than stipulated for work permit holders in the marine shipyard sector in January and February this year.

As a result, MOM collected an additional $4.82 million in levies.

"MOM informed us that it had since updated the levy rates in the subsidiary legislation, which took effect on Jun 1, 2026," said the AGO, adding that MOM will be refunding affected companies via offsets for future levy liabilities.

The manpower ministry also told AGO that it would tighten its processes to prevent future lapses.

Casino exclusion lapses

The AGO report also highlighted lapses in the management of operations by the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) as they failed to prevent specific individuals from gambling.

Excluded persons (EPs) are individuals who are legally barred from entering, remaining, or participating in gambling at designated venues.

Auditors found that 120 EPs were allowed entry into casinos between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2025 despite exclusion orders, and that 26 others were allowed entry despite exceeding monthly visit limits.

AGO also discovered that 79 Singapore Pools accounts linked to EPs were not closed, in which 32 continued placing online bets amounting to $75,800 between April 1, 2024 and Dec 31, 2025.

GRA and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) told AGO that the lapses were due to data migration issues, and that the errors were rectified as of February 2026.

Investigations into the EPs who committed possible regulatory offences are also ongoing, said GRA.

Wrongdoings will be dealt with seriously: MOF

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued a statement in response to the report on the same day, stating that the Government takes the AGO's observations seriously and that it has taken steps to address them.

"Where lapses are identified, agencies investigate the root causes thoroughly and take corrective actions promptly," said the ministry.

MOF added that any wrongdoing "will be dealt with seriously", adding that cases have been referred to the police where relevant.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com