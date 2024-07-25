AHTC and STC drop claims in $33.7m lawsuit after settling with WP leaders

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and Sengkang Town Council (STC) have settled their long-running lawsuits involving former managing agent FM Solutions & Services Pte Ltd (FMSS) and its subsidiary FM Solutions & Integrated Services (FMSI).

This was announced by the parties involved in a joint statement on Wednesday (July 24).

The case involved accusations against Workers' Party leaders Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang, Pritam Singh, and town councillors Chua Zhi Hon and Kenneth Foo over alleged improper payments to FMSS.

Background

The lawsuits, filed in 2017, arose from claims of improper payments made by the AHTC and STC to FMSS and FMSI between 2011 and 2015, totaling $33.7 million.

These payments were allegedly made without proper authorisation and were scrutinised for possible overpayments.

Settlement details

Following mediation at the Singapore International Mediation Centre, all parties agreed to drop their claims for damages and bear their own legal costs on a "drop hands" basis.

This means each party will drop their lawsuits and pay for their own legal fees without any further claims.

