AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified

FM Solutions & Services (FMSS), the managing agent hired by Mr Low and Ms Lim in 2011, is said to have received some $33.7 million in improper payments from the town council from July 2011 to July 2015.

"If they really did something wrong, they should be accountable for it. I hope they can offer an explanation or even an apology," said Mr Raju.

A 37-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman, who wanted to be known only as Mr Khoo, said he will be "thinking carefully" before casting his vote in the next general election.

"The case seems complicated but it is really about trust. It feels like they haven't been totally transparent about how they handled it. As leaders, they must show they can be trusted."

The fallout for the WP's leadership, status and place in Singapore's politics and society could be serious if the damages are large enough to bankrupt the MPs, said National University of Singapore political scientist Bilveer Singh.

He added there is also likely to be increased scrutiny from the public of similar fiduciary failures and lapses, whether they occur under the watch of the opposition or the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

"The lesson from the Workers' Party case is that no one in Singapore who is an elected official and holds the public trust should be in any way allowed to mishandle precious public funds, be it in the Government or the opposition," he added.