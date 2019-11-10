AHTC case: WP's Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang found liable for damages suffered by town council

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh and his fellow Aljunied GRC MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang have been found liable for damages suffered by the Aljunied Hougang Town Council (AHTC), which is said to have made millions in improper payments under their watch.

In a much-anticipated judgment released on Friday (Oct 11), High Court Judge Kannan Ramesh said that Ms Lim and Mr Low had breached their fiduciary duty, while Mr Singh had breached his duty of skill and care in the hiring of the town council's managing agent FM Solutions & Services (FMSS).

This resulted in the town council paying at least $33.7 million to FMSS from July 2011 to July 2015.

During that period, Ms Lim was chairman of the town council, while Mr Low was secretary-general of the WP.

Mr Singh, meanwhile, was a member of the town council's tenders and contracts committee.

At this point, it is unlikely that the judgment will affect their position as MPs, as it arises from civil proceedings. The MPs can decide whether to appeal against the verdict.

The case will move on to a second round of hearings to assess and determine the quantum of damages suffered by the town council, and how much it can recover from the MPs.