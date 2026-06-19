AI company Plaud plans $10m Singapore expansion and 150-strong local team

Plaud plans to invest more than $10 million in expanding its Singapore headquarters, with its local workforce expected to grow to around 150 employees by the end of 2026.

The Singapore office will oversee Plaud’s Asia-Pacific strategy while supporting global and regional functions, including cloud infrastructure, AI development, human resources, finance, treasury and legal compliance.

Plaud says the expansion would take its worldwide workforce beyond 600 employees.

Singapore will also become Plaud’s first R&D hub in Asia-Pacific.

The company is hiring AI engineers, AI agent architects, and data scientists to work on AI workflows and intelligent agent systems alongside its global product and engineering teams.

It did not specify its current headcount in Singapore or how many of the planned 150 positions will be dedicated to research and engineering.

“Singapore gives us access to strong AI, engineering and regional business talent,” said Plaud co-founder and CEO Nathan Xu.

“As Plaud scales globally, our Singapore team will play a larger role not only in regional operations, but also in product development, AI development and data infrastructure.”

Plaud, which it says has surpassed two million users since 2023, is best known for compact AI note-takers such as the credit-card-sized Plaud Note Pro.

Its devices record meetings, interviews and other conversations, while the accompanying software handles transcription, summaries and searchable notes.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.