New AI tool to help doctors identify patients at high risk of developing diabetes, hyperlipidemia

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can predict the risk one has for developing diabetes or high cholesterol will be made available to healthcare providers from early 2027, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (March 5).

By assessing factors including the age and medical history of a patient, the Assisted Chronic Disease Explanation using AI (ACE-AI) tool could help detect such health conditions earlier, he told Parliament during the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Committee of Supply debate.

A person detected to be at high risk for diabetes and/or hyperlipidaemia by ACE-AI has more than a 75 per cent chance of being diagnosed within the next three years.

The tool will be rolled out to Healthier SG general practitioner (GP) clinics and polyclinics from 2027. There are about 1,100 Healthier SG clinics as at February, said an MOH spokesperson.

Care providers will be able to view the tool's risk assessment of their patients enrolled in Healthier SG, and use the result to recommend and adjust personalised care plans.

Patients identified to be high risk will go for subsidised cardiovascular disease risk screening on an annual basis, instead of the current triennial basis.

Minister Ong said diabetes and high cholesterol are "key drivers" of strokes and heart attacks, which affect a daily average of about 60 Singaporeans.

"Many of these cases can be prevented if early actions were taken, such as through lifestyle adjustments and medication," he said.

In using AI in the healthcare sector, the Government is mindful that care given to patients should not be decided by AI, and that AI is used only when it demonstratively improves patient outcome or delivery of care.

"Clinicians remain in the loop and healthcare remains a profoundly human endeavour."

Genetic testing for hereditary breast, ovarian cancer

From December 2026, individuals who are at risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) will be able to undergo genetic testing at a subsidised rate, announced Minister Ong.

An estimated one in 150 people in Singapore carry a gene mutation associated with HBOC, which may increase a woman's risk of developing the cancers.

Over 2,000 people are expected to be eligible for the test annually.

"They will undergo genetic counselling before and after the test. And if they test positive, we will also offer the test to their immediate family members," said the minister, adding that the test will be made affordable.

Up to 70 per cent of the costs will be subsidised through a means-testing process, and the remaining can also be offset using MediSave.

For patients who wish to undergo surgical preventive interventions such as mastectomy or removal of their fallopian tubes and ovaries, part of the costs can be covered by MediShield Life and MediSave from the second half of 2026.

"I should add that breast reconstruction is also covered, no different from today... This is a meaningful policy change ahead of International Women's Day on March 8," said Minister Ong.

