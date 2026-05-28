New cars and light goods vehicles face stricter air-con rules from July 2028

Singapore is rolling out a new set of measures to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions with stricter standards for commercial refrigeration and vehicle air-conditioning kicking in from July 2027.

The new measures are intended to help Singapore reach its climate goals of reducing emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media release on Thursday (May 28).

These will apply to new refrigeration systems used in supermarkets from July 2027, and from July 2028 for air-conditioning in new passenger cars and light goods vehicles.

Global warming potential (GWP) limits were first introduced by NEA in 2022 for household air-conditioners, refrigerators and water-cooled chillers used for large building cooling systems. They were developed in consultation with suppliers, users and recycling companies.

In layman terms, the larger the GWP, the more that a given gas warms the Earth compared to carbon dioxide over a time period — usually 100 years.

New GWP limits from July 2027

From July 2027, refrigeration systems typically used in supermarkets must use more environmentally friendly refrigerants with GWP not exceeding 150.

Meanwhile, air-conditioning in new passenger cars and light goods vehicles must also comply with these requirements; but from July 2028 onwards.

According to NEA, the later start date will give vehicle suppliers more time to adjust, as some models using lower-GWP refrigerants are not yet widely available.

It is also aligned with standards already adopted in the European Union (EU) and Japan, where such alternative models are already available.

New limits only apply to new equipment

Businesses need not scramble to meet these new requirements.

Instead, they may continue to use their existing systems until they reach the end of their service life, said NEA, adding that this is to minimise business disruption.

It noted that key supermarket operators in Singapore are already using refrigeration systems with lower-GWP refrigerants, while suppliers and manufacturers are supporting the transition by offering lower-GWP refrigeration systems that are energy efficient.

Register with NEA when dismantling equipment

Companies that dismantle centralised commercial refrigeration systems, centralised industrial refrigeration systems for cold rooms, air-conditioning for passenger cars and light goods vehicles, and refrigerated trucks must register with NEA from July 2027.

They are required to comply with proper disposal procedures for spent refrigerants.

Under Singapore's Green Plan, the city state is positioning itself to achieve long-term net zero by 2050.

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editor@asiaone.com