Airfares from Singapore to Malaysia soar up to 6 times during CNY period; train tickets sold out

Getting his hands on flight tickets to return to his home town in Ipoh, Malaysia, during Chinese New Year is a feat that Mr Tan Yik Xuan has to pull off every year.

Mr Tan, a 26-year-old who works in logistics in Singapore, purchased return flight tickets in October 2025 – four months ahead of Chinese New Year in 2026 – for around $630. He had bought them significantly earlier because he was worried that he would not be able to secure tickets.

Describing the higher fare as “much more expensive” than the usual cost of less than $320 for a round trip during off-peak seasons, Mr Tan said he is still willing to pay more to fly to Ipoh instead of taking a bus because of the shorter travel time and absence of traffic jams.

Checks by The Straits Times in the week starting Jan 5 found that a two-way economy class ticket to Ipoh costs between $822 and $1,222 for travel from Feb 14 to 19, more than six times the fare of $124 to $191 for the week before.

Those making last-minute travel plans to Malaysia during this festive period are set to pay higher prices. Chinese New Year falls on Feb 17 and 18, with many Malaysians heading home for the reunion dinner that typically takes place on the eve.

A two-way trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur by air would range from $420 to $1,245 in the days leading up to Chinese New Year, compared with a fare between $99 and $345 from Feb 7 to 12.

Meanwhile, round-trip air tickets from Singapore to Penang would cost $628 to $1,049 from Feb 14 to 19, higher than the price range of $107 to $469 for the week before.

Responding to ST’s queries, AirAsia said on Jan 8 that its pricing model reflects supply and demand – where fares will typically be higher when purchased closer to the travel date or for travel during peak seasons.

The airline added that it will be introducing over 7,500 more seats on additional flights between Singapore and KL, Penang and Kuching during the upcoming Chinese New Year travel season, starting from Feb 13.

Citing commercial sensitivities, national carrier Singapore Airlines and its budget arm Scoot declined to disclose booking figures but said they continue to observe “healthy passenger demand” during the Chinese New Year period in 2026.

For buses, ST’s checks showed that round-trip bus tickets to KL could range from $89 to $276 for Feb 14 to 19, an increase from the $51 to $153 the week before.

A two-way bus ticket to Penang for Feb 14 to 19 could cost $198 to $370, while a similar ticket to Ipoh over the same period could go up to $214 to $330.

But from Feb 7 to 12, a week before the festive period, a two-way bus ticket to Penang was priced at $83 to $133, while a similar ticket to Ipoh cost $71 to $104.

Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link said it anticipates a significant crowd and a high volume of ticket purchases during the upcoming peak season. It declined to provide ridership figures.

It added that it will continue monitoring the situation, with backup buses on standby to support increased passenger demand whenever necessary.

To avoid paying too much for a coach ride back to her home town in Batu Pahat in the north-west of Johor, Ms Lim Cin Min, 27, will be taking a Causeway Link bus from Woodlands Checkpoint to the Johor Bahru immigration and Customs before catching another bus from Larkin Sentral bus terminal. The whole journey on Feb 13 will cost her around $8.

The insurance agent noted that this is more affordable than taking a direct bus service from Singapore to her home town, which could cost up to $40 during the festive season.

She added that she prefers this alternative route, as she finds it more comfortable and efficient to cross immigration herself, instead of being stuck in traffic jams in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Following the launch of the first electric train service (ETS) from Johor Bahru to KL on Dec 12, 2025, some Malaysians are turning to this new transport option to return home for Chinese New Year.

According to ST checks, ETS tickets for services to KL from Feb 13 to 16 are no longer available for booking, as well as those from Feb 11 to 22 for the single daily service from Johor Bahru to Ipoh, with the exception of designated wheelchair spaces. For those travelling to Penang, the same applies for ETS services from KL to Butterworth from Feb 13 to 16.

And even for the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Shuttle Tebrau connecting Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore to Johor Bahru Sentral in Malaysia, there are no available tickets for sale from Feb 13 to 15.

Mr Justin K, 29, is among the few lucky passengers who managed to secure an ETS ticket in December 2025 for his ride back to Johor Bahru from KL on Feb 24, 2026.

The data analyst, who agreed to be interviewed on the condition of partial anonymity, said he managed to get an ETS ticket only because he extended his visit beyond the peak travel period during Chinese New Year.

He will be taking an AirAsia flight to KL on Feb 14, as ETS tickets for that leg were sold out for the week leading up to Chinese New Year when he checked. He paid $230 for a one-way ticket, which he said was more than twice the normal fare.

Noting that his ETS ticket cost only RM110 (S$35), including a fare increase of RM20 for the Chinese New Year period, Mr K said this is a “much more palatable increase” compared with that of airfares.

He added that he will be making future journeys back to his home in Malaysia on the ETS – even if he has to book his seat weeks in advance – because of its punctuality, fixed travel duration and comfort.

