'The airport police will be involved': Pilot reportedly couldn't land at Changi as passengers didn't buckle up

Just before a plane descends to land, the pilot will announce that all passengers buckle up.

However, on a Scoot flight yesterday (Nov 15), some passengers didn't heed the "fasten your seatbelt" announcement, resulting in the pilot reportedly delaying the landing.

Passenger Audi Khalid uploaded a TikTok video on what transpired the same day, saying that the flight was headed to Singapore from Bali.

In the video, the pilot could be heard saying, "We have decided to discontinue the approach into Singapore Changi Airport and this was because I was informed that we still have got passengers who are not seated with the seatbelts securely fastened.

"We are legally not able to land an aircraft if the cabin isn't secured."

The pilot added that they will have to turn the plane around again "for another approach" and if it misses this approach for the same reason, the airport police will be involved and they will "take the necessary action".

After the plane landed, a crew member announced that the local authorities would be boarding the aircraft and passengers would only be able to disembark after clearance was given.

Several clips also showed auxiliary police officers walking along the plane's aisle and talking to the cabin crew.

In the video, the pilot could be heard saying that this was a protocol that they had to follow "to ensure the safety of not just all the passengers, but for [his] fellow crew members as well".

"We do hope that you understand and once again, sincerest apologies," he added.

Passenger said he was 'delighted'

Speaking to AsiaOne, Audi said that the ones who didn't buckle their seatbelts were seated somewhere in the middle of the plane but he couldn't tell who they were.

"I was seated near the front of the plane with my AirPods on so [I] probably missed any sort of commotion prior," he said, adding that he only noticed something was different when the pilot cancelled the final approach and climbed back to altitude over Changi Airport.

He also shared that the disembarkation process was delayed for about 25 minutes.

While many would feel worried if they were to hear their pilot make such an announcement, Audi surprisingly shared that he was "delighted" instead.

"[It] was a very noisy flight with plenty of restless kids and screaming babies. Serves a good reminder not to waste everyone's time," he explained.

AsiaOne has reached out to Scoot and the police for more details.

According to an advisory circular from CAAS, an operator holding an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) must ensure all passengers are properly secured in their seats by safety belts or safety harnesses during aircraft take-off and landing, and whenever the pilot considers the precaution necessary.

