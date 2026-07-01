Man, 38, arrested after allegedly using airsoft gun to injure victim in Tampines

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (June 30) for allegedly causing hurt to another person by shooting him with an airsoft gun.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday night that they received a call for assistance at about 7.36pm at Tampines Street 81, where a 37-year-old male victim was shot with an air-soft gun.

The victim sustained injuries to his ear and forehead, the police added.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the 38-year-old through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras and closed circuit television (CCTV), arresting him on the same night.

A subsequent search of the man's residential unit uncovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items, including several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device and an assortment of airsoft gun parts.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and could potentially face additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act.

Airsoft guns and stun guns are regulated items in Singapore, while knuckle dusters are classified as scheduled weapons.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means carries an imprisonment of up to seven years and with caning or fine.

The police warned would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

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editor@asiaone.com