Al fresco fiasco: Woman bitten 40 times by sandflies at Anchorvale food court

A diner was severely bitten by sandflies while sitting outdoors at Essen @ The Anchorvale in Sengkang on July 29.

The food court is in the Anchorvale Community Club and has indoor and outdoor seating.

Sharing photos of the numerous bites on her legs, Stomp contributor A said: "I experienced close to 40 sandflies bites in the evening. A few of my friends were bitten too."

After she wrote to Essen about the incident, the company apologised for her experience and said: "We actually spray insecticide twice weekly and also supply insect repellent and mosquito coil (placed on a table outside, next to the drinks stall entrance). We also have UV-light insect catcher placed outdoors.

"We are liaising with the National Environment Agency (NEA) on how we can better help them and also help us to resolve this issue. FYI, NEA and the community club also fog the area on a regular basis.

"Do please continue to support us. Grab an indoor seat next time, okay."

The Stomp contributor said: "While I appreciate the prompt reply, we had no choice but to sit outdoors. Indoor was fully packed. There is a large outdoor seating area too.

"There were no signs indicating that sandflies are rampant! The general public needs to be properly informed of the risk of sitting outside especially those with young children and the elderly.

"NEA, the CC and Essen should also step up their efforts to ensure the outdoor area is safe for patrons! They can definitely DO BETTER!"

