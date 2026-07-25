Albatross File exhibition adds letters on National Pledge between Rajaratnam and Ong Pang Boon

The Albatross File: Singapore's Independence Declassified exhibition will be adding a new artefact, revealing the thinking behind the drafting of the National Pledge.

It comprises two letters between Singapore's first Minister for Foreign Affairs S. Rajaratnam and then-Minister for Education Ong Pang Boon, on the drafting of the pledge.

The National Library Board (NLB) said in an update on Friday (July 25) that one of the letters contains Rajaratnam's draft.

It introduced the important idea of forgetting differences of race, language and religion, and working together to build a democratic and equal society for the happiness and progress of the nation, thereby forming the basis of the National Pledge.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the National Pledge, the new artefact will offer members of the public fresh insights into the discussions that reveal the thinking behind the words that generations of Singaporeans have recited since 1996, the board said.

It will be on display from Aug 1 to Dec 31.

The public can also access curated archival broadcasts, photographs, documents, and oral history accounts, to understand the context on the origins and development of the National Pledge.

These can be viewed on the National Archives of Singapore's website.

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About the exhibition

Jointly developed by the the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and NLB to mark Singapore's 60 years of independence, the permanent exhibition offers visitors an introspective experience of the nation's defining moments, from merger to separation.

Original artefacts including declassified extracts of oral histories from Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former Deputy Prime Minister Goh Keng Swee are on display for the first time.

The exhibition, located on Level 10 of the National Library Building, opens from 10am to 9pm daily.

It will also remain open on National Day.

For booking of tickets and more information, visit https://go.gov.sg/albatrosstickets.

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editor@asiaone.com