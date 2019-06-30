Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: 'I'm lonely as f***'

Singapore actor-singer Aliff Aziz revealed in a tell-all interview that his life went south very quickly following his divorce from his wife of almost three years, Bella Astillah.

The 28-year-old star poured his heart out on popular Malay podcast OKLETSGO hosted by Dzar Ismail, Raja RaZie and Dyn Norahim in an episode posted on Tuesday (June 25).

The interview comes after a spate of recent controversies including being accused by Indonesian actress and politician Raja Yunika Putri of stealing her money and media circulating online of him where he is seen lying sprawled out on the ground in public.

Although he does not address the accusation of theft, he admitted that it was indeed him in the viral videos and photos.

"After my divorce, I felt like I lost my direction in life drastically," he said.

A court granted a divorce to Bella on May 16 after she cited differences between the two and added: "My husband always cheats on me."

Expressing regret for his actions, Aliff said: "I'm a human being, everyone makes mistakes.

"I've paid my dues for my mistakes and I'm here to share what I've been going through.

"When I was still married, there were days I thought about all the things I could do if I were still single.

"I thought to myself it would be better if I didn't have a wife then I wouldn't have to explain myself.

"What you say is a prayer.

"As they say, be careful what you wish for or you just might get it... and when you get it, it might not be exactly how you want it to be.

"At the end of the day, look at where I am now.

"I'm lonely as f**k."

He added that he cannot bear to even look at himself in the mirror when he wakes up every morning.

He explained that after his divorce, he became rebellious because he could not accept that he had lost everything due to his own mistakes.

"My mind and heart were not in sync," he said.

"When I saw the video of me circulating online, I cried for a week straight.

"People told me I deserved it but people can say what they want to say.

"If it happened to someone you know then you would understand."

One of the hosts told Aliff that when he first saw the videos, he felt Aliff appeared to be unstable and stressed.

"In that video, I was not in a stable state of mind," Aliff said

He said that he was with a friend, A, who was supposed to be looking out for him.

"He spiked my drink and my female friend was almost spiked as well.

"What did he have to gain from spiking my drink and taking these videos of me?

"I haven't gotten any answers yet because this guy has gone missing-in-action.

"I'm to be blamed because I was in the wrong place but all I can say is that whatever happened in those videos, I was not sober."

Aliff did not reveal the details of the incident such as where and when it happened or what his so-called friend had spiked his drink with.

He also did not address the 'tattoos' on his body, including his ex-wife's name on his chest.