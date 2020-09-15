Aliff Aziz jailed 2 weeks for theft and behaving in disorderly manner

[UPDATE 4.10pm] Aliff Aziz has been given two weeks of imprisonment and fined $500 for theft and an unrelated charge of behaving in a disorderly manner in public.

Actor-singer Aliff Aziz is facing possible jail term after being found unfit for a mandatory treatment order (MTO), The Straits Times reported.

An offender is sentenced to an MTO in lieu of imprisonment — they'll undergo psychiatric treatment to address their condition. However, it was not mentioned in court on Monday (Sep 14) why Aliff wasn't eligible for MTO.

Aliff, 29, pleaded guilty last month to one count of theft. He stole $300 and one million rupiah (S$94) from Indonesian actress Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri.

The scandal-ridden Singaporean also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of behaving in a disorderly manner in public.

Aliff met the actress in her hotel room in June. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how she could help push his singing career further in Indonesia.

When she went to rest, Aliff stole $300 and one million rupiah (S$94) from her handbag before leaving the room. Raja Yunika phoned him after she woke up and noticed the missing cash, but he denied stealing from her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Siaw said Aliff later admitted to the theft. He has since repaid the money.

Aliff garnered fame after winning Anugerah 2007, Suria's version of Singapore Idol. He also made the headlines last year for his divorce from his wife, 26-year-old Malaysian actress Bella Astillah.

However, in May, it was reported that he had reconciled with Bella and the couple were expecting a second child.

Offenders convicted of theft can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

First-time offenders convicted of behaving in a disorderly manner in public can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

