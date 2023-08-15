Aljunied vegetable seller gives away 200 baskets of produce, competitors 'can't do anything to stop it'

Talk about spoiling market.

One vendor in Aljunied recently held a closing-down sale like no other, giving away an estimated 200 baskets of vegetables to residents and passers-by, much to the chagrin of other vegetable sellers nearby.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it was tipped off to the giveaway last Thursday (Aug 10) at a stall in Block 95 Aljunied Crescent.

A video submitted by readers showed at least 20 baskets of vegetables left on the ground in the open-air area for the public to take freely, while another clip showed a man in a red t-shirt arranging the vegetables.

According to Chen, the grocery store owner next door, the giveaway began at 3pm on Aug 10, and continued over the next few days till Aug 12.

He estimated that the owner of the vegetable stall, surnamed Qiu, had given away close to 200 baskets of vegetables over the three days.

Chen shared that passers-by began taking the vegetables in large quantities, with some even sharing them with their neighbours.

"Everybody was calling their friends and neighbours to come, it was free for everyone to take regardless of age or race," said Chen.

The last day of the giveaway saw the largest crowd, with nearly 300 people turned up for free vegetables, Chen added.

However, not everyone shared in their joy.

Vegetable sellers at the nearby wet market complained that their business had dropped by at least 50 per cent as a result, Shin Min reported.

One vendor told the Chinese daily: "Business these few days has been very poor, with sales of amaranth and water spinach the most badly affected."

[[nid:638554]]

The vendor, surnamed Jiang, shared that she will usually donate any unsold vegetables to the temple.

She added: "I feel that the stall owner should not have given away the vegetables in front of the market. He should have donated it to old folks' homes or the temple."

Another market stallholder who declined to give his name shared: "He is doing a good deed, I can't do anything to stop it. Our sales have dropped by more than half, and I can only throw away all the unsold vegetables."

Reporters from Shin Min who visited the vegetable stall over the weekend did not manage to catch a glimpse of Qiu, but saw that his stall, a standalone shop, was already shuttered.

According to to the Chinese evening daily, the vegetable seller had opened his stall for just three months, but was forced to close due to a lack of manpower.

The seller, surnamed Qiu, has also been described by his former customers as "kind-hearted".

One regular customer shared that Qiu often gave her vegetables for free.

Added the 96-year-old: "We could take however much we wanted and he would often give me a whole box to take home and I will share them with my relatives. The boss is very kind, he cares about the resident and gives back to society."

Another regular customer told Shin Min that Qiu's prices were reasonable, and he'd often throw in freebies such as spring onions, garlic or ginger. She said: "I took 2kg of vegetables this time, which can last me for a week."

ALSO READ: To make extra income, granny resorts to selling chicken on the streets

candicecai@asiaone.com