All households with at least one Singaporean will receive $100 subsidy on utility bills: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - All households with at least one Singaporean member will receive a one-off $100 sum to cover their utility bills, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (May 26).

This sum, known as the Solidarity Utilities Credit, will be credited in their utilities bill in July or August and cover all property types.

It is a way of thanking Singaporeans for doing their part in the fight against Covid-19 by staying home, said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

"Singaporeans have given feedback that while they are saving on transport fares and other charges, they are expecting to spend more on their utility bills, as they stay home during the circuit breaker period," he noted.

The Government will continue to provide help for immediate needs, he stressed.

Another $800 million will be set aside for the Covid-19 Support Grant, which supports those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, employees placed on no-pay leave, and those who will see their salaries significantly reduced in the coming months due to the coronavirus pandemic, among other criteria.

The Government has received about 46,000 applications in the three weeks after the support grant started in May.

Said Mr Heng: "We are committed to providing help to those who have been badly affected."

