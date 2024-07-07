'All look like coffee shop auntie': Netizens mock Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant contestants

It has become predictable.

Netizens are once again mocking the latest batch of Singapore beauty contestants hopefuls.

The 10 finalists of Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant were unveiled in a 3½-minute video posted online on July 1.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMsb47_mumI[/embed]

The next day, a Redditor shared a shorter version of the video asking: "Chio or not?"

As expected, the comments were mostly unkind as netizens attempt to outdo one another with their put-downs:

"Why so bad ah? Most only average at best leh. Walking down CBD can easily pick out 30 per cent who will be better."

"All look like coffee shop aunty."

"They wouldn’t even come in as runners up in a ladyboy pageant."

"Hungry Ghost Festival came early? At night see any of those from a distance, sure kena heart attack from fright."

But one Redditor did try to rise above: "Wanting to call out the sexist comments labelling and rating the girls like they are cattle, but realised that's the whole point of a pageant.

"All pageants are somewhat ironic in nature, empower females or treat them as objects and dish out ratings, haha."

Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant should not be confused with the Miss Universe Singapore or Miss World Singapore.

As far back as 2017, netizens were already slamming the standards of Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant finalists.

More recently in May 2024, netizens left nasty comments after a video of finalists of Miss Grand Singapore went viral.

Will Singapore beauty contestants ever be good enough for netizens?

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.