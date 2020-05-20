Allegations of profiteering and corruption over Covid-19 care facility at Singapore Expo 'false and malicious': MOH and MND

SINGAPORE -Allegations of profiteering and corruption in relation to the development of the community care facility (CCF) by Surbana Jurong at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre are "false and malicious", said the Ministry of Health and Ministry of National Development on Wednesday (May 20).

In a joint statement, the two ministries said the Government had asked sovereign wealth fund Temasek to help set up a CCF for those with mild or no symptoms of Covid-19 and recovering patients. This was because Temasek had the necessary resources to do so at short notice through its subsidiaries.

"Temasek agreed to assist, and also agreed that the work done by Temasek and its linked companies, would be done at cost recovery basis, and in some cases, below cost. There will be no profit made by Temasek and its linked companies for the work done," the ministries said.

Temasek had asked other companies, including PSA International, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Sheares Healthcare to help. External vendors such as Parkway Pantai, Resorts World Sentosa and Certis Cisco were also roped in.

The statement added that the Ministry of Manpower and the Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo were not involved in the selection of Surbana Jurong, nor were they involved in the process of managing the project costs.

A day earlier, Surbana Jurong had issued a statement refuting similar allegations, in response to several posts circulating on social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp that alleged conflicts of interest in its development of the Singapore Expo facilities.

One such post concerned how Manpower Minister Josephine Teo's husband, Mr Teo Eng Cheong, is the international chief executive in charge of Singapore, South-east Asia and North Asia at Surbana Jurong.

Other posts questioned how the decision to involve Surbana Jurong was made, while noting that Members of Parliament Desmond Choo and Yaacob Ibrahim are Surbana Jurong board members.

It was Temasek that had identified the Singapore Expo as a suitable venue and asked Surbana Jurong to convert the Expo into Singapore's first large-scale CCF, said MOH and MND on Wednesday.

They said that MOH worked with Temasek and the other entities on the healthcare requirements and needs for the CCF site.

Once these were confirmed, MND liaised with the entities on the payments for the development of the Singapore Expo CCF.

"This is because MND has also been liaising with other parties to pay for the provision of other facilities, like the dedicated Stay-Home Notice (SHN) facilities," they said, adding that Temasek did not charge management fees for all the work done, and only invoiced MND for expenses paid to third parties.

They also noted that Temasek-linked companies, including Surbana Jurong, will only charge for direct expenditure at cost.

Some aspects were charged at below normal cost. For example, SingEx Venues Pte Ltd, which manages Singapore Expo, will not charge the full capital expenditure cost, "since the Expo was not being used for normal business anyway", the ministries explained.

They added: "The Government accepts that legitimate questions can be raised about the spending, and is fully prepared to explain why and how money was spent.

"However, the Government will respond firmly and appropriately to any scurrilous allegation of corruption."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.