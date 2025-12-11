Man beats up Pasir Ris bar staff after mistaking price of $2.50 bottled water, gets banned from all outlets

A 37-year-old man is being investigated by police after allegedly assaulting a waiter of a bar in Pasir Ris on Tuesday (Dec 9) over the price of water.

The police told AsiaOne that a 23-year-old man sustained minor injuries at E!Avenue on 1 Pasir Ris Close, and was conscious when taken to hospital.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Closed circuit television footage shared by Jyu Yae Bistro on Instagram showed the older customer hooking his legs around the bar staff member before kicking him several times as he was on the ground.

The bar’s marketing director told 8world that the staff was attacked after the man discovered from the bill that a bottle of water cost $2.50 instead of 20 cents as he'd initially thought.

The customer, who was said to have behaved “like a thug”, also taunted other concerned customers from nearby bars when they went over to see what happened, she added.

In a statement on social media, Jyu Yae Bistro said that the man had a history of “repeated behaviour concerns”, though it did not provide further details.

“All brands under Jyu Concepts (Jyu Yae, Jyu Lae and Jyu Gae) have taken the decision to permanently deny this person entry into all our establishments,” it said. “This measure is necessary to protect the well-being of our staff and customers.”

