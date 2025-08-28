Almost 100 people reportedly win 4D top prize after spotting 'lucky' numbers at Sembawang prayer altar

On the first day of the Hungry Ghost Month last Saturday (Aug 23), a group of devotees in Sembawang struck it big after betting on a 'lucky' 4D number posted at the prayer altar.

The 'lucky' number 2250 had been derived by an association member on Friday night, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Surprisingly, the exact number combination appeared as the top prize in Saturday's draw.

A committee member of the Sembawang Blk 503 QZY, an organisation which plans activities and rituals for the Hungry Ghost Festival, told Shin Min that all of the worshippers at the prayer session placed bets on the number 2250.

Five of the bet slips seen by the Chinese evening daily showed that these punters had each won between $2,080 and $25,000, depending on their bet type and the amount wagered.

"This is our seventh time organising the ritual ceremony and members have won prizes before, but the winning number will typically be slightly different from the lucky number, or be drawn only a few days after," the committee member explained.

"We've never had the complete number be drawn as the top prize the next day."

One reportedly won $60,000

The member, who did not want to be named, said the organisation has recorded at least 58 devotees who returned to offer their thanks after winning. One worshipper had purportedly claimed a whopping prize amount of $60,000.

According to Shin Min, it is believed that other residents and passers-by who saw the 'lucky' number on the altar had also placed bets, and there might be almost 100 winners.

A devotee, surnamed Lian, told Shin Min that she distributed part of her $10,000 winnings to the cleaners and migrant workers nearby.

"I won so much, and should share the joy and good with others," said the 87-year-old.

The male devotee who sought the 'lucky' number last Friday said he was happy to be able to bring luck to all.

"It's my first time asking lucky numbers with permission from the altar owner, and unexpectedly brought fortune to residents," he told Shin Min.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sembawang Blk 503 QZY for more information.

[[nid:616805]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com