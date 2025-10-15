Almost 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from lorry carrying 'oats', driver arrested at Tuas Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle almost 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 9.

In a Facebook post on Oct 15, ICA said that the cigarettes were hidden in a Malaysia-registered lorry carrying cargo declared as "oats".

The cigarettes were discovered when ICA Search & Examination officers carried out enhanced checks.

The 45-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested.

The exhibits and the suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

