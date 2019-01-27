Aloysius Pang's wake: Endless stream of people turn up on second day to pay their final respects

Aloysius Pang's wake: Endless stream of people turn up on second day to pay their final respects
Home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's mother (in white top) at the wake in Macpherson on Sunday (Jan 27).
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Tan Tam Mei
The Straits Times
Jan 27, 2019

SINGAPORE - An endless stream of fans and friends turned up on the second day of home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Sunday (Jan 27).

Decked out in sombre colours of black, grey and white, people of all ages stood patiently in line from about 10am onwards under the hot sun to pay their respects.

Driver Vincent Kan, 25, was among the first groups of fans to turn up along with his girlfriend Poh Ing Ing, 24, a nurse.

"I was an extra in a drama that Aloysius starred in some years back, and that was the first time I saw him face to face," said Mr Kan.

"I remember his acting skills, the perserverence he showed despite the multiple retakes under the heat," he added.

Mr Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday during a military exercise in New Zealand.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer and suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered, Mindef said.

Politicians, including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling, had also stopped by the wake to pay their respects on Saturday.

The public memorial, which is being held at 82A MacPherson Lane, started from noon on Saturday. It will end at noon on Sunday.

After which there will be a memorial service at 1.30pm, and CFC Pang will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral.

Hundreds turn up at actor Aloysius Pang's wake

  • Open gallery

    Aloysius Pang's parents (mother in white top; father in grey T-shirt) were visibly distraught as they arrived at around 11.30am on Sunday (Jan 27) with family members in tow.

  • Open gallery

    Aloysius Pang's mother (in white top) at the wake in MacPherson on Sunday (Jan 27).

  • Open gallery

    Yang Libing and Zong Zijie at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    (From right) Dennis Chew, Chew Chor Meng and wife Deon Tan arrive at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    Actors Xu Bin (right) and Ian Fang at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    Actor Ian Fang consoles Jaylee Woo who is the girlfriend of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    (From right) Felicia Chin, Jeffrey Xu and Chin’s mother at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    Well-wishers queuing to pay respects at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Saturday night.

  • Open gallery

    Actress Sheila Sim arrives at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    A wreath from Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann.

  • Open gallery

    A wreath from Fly Entertainment's Irene Ang and her staff.

  • Open gallery

    Actor Richard Low

  • Open gallery

    Huang Biren (third from left) pays her respects at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

    Fans and friends, local politicians and members of the public began streaming in to the wake of late actor Aloysius Pang held at 82A MacPherson Lane on Saturday.

  • Open gallery

    Actress Zoe Tay at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    A visibly emotional Zoe teared up at the memorial.

  • Open gallery

    Actor Shane Pow bid goodbye to his 'Dai Lo' (big brother)

  • Open gallery

    Actor Elvin Ng comforting Jayley.

  • Open gallery

    Aloysius' manager and NoonTalk Media founder, Dasmond Koh.

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds queued to pay their last respects to the actor

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Christopher Lee and Fann Wong.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Actress Jayley Woo arriving at the wake.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wake.

  • Open gallery

    Woo wore a pair of big sunglasses and was hugged and comforted by several people around her.

  • Open gallery

    Actors Chen Shucheng and Rayson Tan.

  • Open gallery

    Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Former MP Zainul Abidin

  • Open gallery

    A wreath from actors Christopher Lee and Fann Wong

  • Open gallery

    MP Tin Pei Ling at the wake

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds had turned up last night when Aloysius' casket first arrived at the venue.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Members of the late Aloysius Pang's fan club, Pangsters, tear up at the wake.

  • Open gallery

    Actor Nat Ho also paid his respects.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds of people turned up at home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Friday night (Jan 25).

  • Open gallery

    Members of the public and fans started streaming in to stand outside the barricaded multi-purpose area in MacPherson Lane while the wake was being set up.

  • Open gallery

    NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh, who's also Aloysius' manager spotted amid preparation work for the funeral.

  • Open gallery

    Some onlookers started tearing when the hearse carrying the body arrived at 9.20pm.

  • Open gallery

    His close actor friend Xu Bin, 29, and television host Quan Yifong, 44, sobbed uncontrollably.

  • Open gallery

    The public was then asked to clear the area so that the late actor's family and friends could pay their respects in private.

  • Open gallery

    The public may their respects from 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday.

  • Open gallery

    An emcee said that members of the public who wished to say their personal goodbyes could come and do so from noon on Saturday.

  • Open gallery

    Aloysius' body was flown into Paya Lebar Air Base on a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft on Friday evening.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    CFC (NS) Pang was accorded a homecoming ceremony with Chief of Army Goh Si Hou in attendance, a guard of honour and fellow soldiers of the Artillery Formation.

  • Open gallery

    The ceremony was witnessed by the late actor's family, said Mindef in a statement.

  • Open gallery

    At the air base, Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, accompanied by Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong, met a family member to offer Mindef and the SAF's condolences.

Many fans in line also spoke about a connection to the actor, having watched him "grow up on television", as Madam Leanette Teo, who is in her 60s and has no children, said.

Madam Teo, who works in the logistics sector and lives near where the wake is being held in Macpherson, added: "I know him through the shows he's acted in, and thought I should come and pay my respects, although he is a young chap."

By about 11am on Sunday, about the quarter of the seats at the tentage set up at Macpherson Lane were filled with friends and family.

Local celebrities like Chen Shucheng and Rayson Tan were among them.

Mr Pang's actress girlfriend Jayley Woo was seen arriving around 11.30am on Sunday.

Band members of home-grown English pop band The Sam Willows, siblings Benjamin and Narelle Kheng also turned up to pay their respects.

They had both worked with the actor in the past, and had fond memories of him.

Narelle Kheng, 25, said: "It still feels unbelievable and kind of strange that he is not around.

"You see his photos everywhere these few days, but it's not for a new movie or show. It's because he has passed away."

"He was a passionate actor. An angel. If anything, he wasn't one that deserved (to die in such a way)."

Separately, Mr Pang's 2016 movie Young & Fabulous, in which he was the lead actor, will be re-released in cinemas from Tuesday (Jan 29).

All proceeds from the screenings will go to the Pang family.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Funeral Local celebrities
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement