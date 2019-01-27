Aloysius Pang's wake: Endless stream of people turn up on second day to pay their final respects

Home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's mother (in white top) at the wake in Macpherson on Sunday (Jan 27).

SINGAPORE - An endless stream of fans and friends turned up on the second day of home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Sunday (Jan 27).

Decked out in sombre colours of black, grey and white, people of all ages stood patiently in line from about 10am onwards under the hot sun to pay their respects.

Driver Vincent Kan, 25, was among the first groups of fans to turn up along with his girlfriend Poh Ing Ing, 24, a nurse.

"I was an extra in a drama that Aloysius starred in some years back, and that was the first time I saw him face to face," said Mr Kan.

"I remember his acting skills, the perserverence he showed despite the multiple retakes under the heat," he added.

Mr Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday during a military exercise in New Zealand.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer and suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered, Mindef said.

Politicians, including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling, had also stopped by the wake to pay their respects on Saturday.

The public memorial, which is being held at 82A MacPherson Lane, started from noon on Saturday. It will end at noon on Sunday.

After which there will be a memorial service at 1.30pm, and CFC Pang will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral.

Many fans in line also spoke about a connection to the actor, having watched him "grow up on television", as Madam Leanette Teo, who is in her 60s and has no children, said.

Madam Teo, who works in the logistics sector and lives near where the wake is being held in Macpherson, added: "I know him through the shows he's acted in, and thought I should come and pay my respects, although he is a young chap."

By about 11am on Sunday, about the quarter of the seats at the tentage set up at Macpherson Lane were filled with friends and family.

Local celebrities like Chen Shucheng and Rayson Tan were among them.

Mr Pang's actress girlfriend Jayley Woo was seen arriving around 11.30am on Sunday.

Band members of home-grown English pop band The Sam Willows, siblings Benjamin and Narelle Kheng also turned up to pay their respects.

They had both worked with the actor in the past, and had fond memories of him.

Narelle Kheng, 25, said: "It still feels unbelievable and kind of strange that he is not around.

"You see his photos everywhere these few days, but it's not for a new movie or show. It's because he has passed away."

"He was a passionate actor. An angel. If anything, he wasn't one that deserved (to die in such a way)."

Separately, Mr Pang's 2016 movie Young & Fabulous, in which he was the lead actor, will be re-released in cinemas from Tuesday (Jan 29).

All proceeds from the screenings will go to the Pang family.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.