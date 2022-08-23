'Like this also want to complain?' Woman's gripes about hawker chope-ing table backfires

It's part of the Singapore culture for diners to chope (reserve) tables at hawker centres with items like tissue packets, water bottles and umbrellas.

However, how does this apply to stall owners who at times seem to be permanently hogging an entire table for themselves?

One netizen, who goes by the username Xue Er on Facebook, wasn't too pleased when she said she chanced upon a hawker seemingly displaying such a behaviour at Mayflower Market and Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 22), she shared that when she brought her family members for lunch at the hawker centre on Sunday (Aug 21), the place was packed and they couldn't find a seat.

As the table and seats in front of Ah Ji Shi Pin stall were piled high with items like oil cans, cardboard boxes, baskets and an acrylic box, Xue Er posted that she asked if the hawker could help move those items away so that her family can occupy those seats.

However, the hawker told her in "a loud voice" that there was no space for him to move his things and refused to do so, she posted.

Xue Er also noted that the old man had an unopened brown foldable table amongst his belongings.

Venting her frustrations in the post, she posed the question of whether the "relevant authorities" could advise her on whether stall owners were allowed to reserve the chairs and tables in front of their shop for their own use.

She also tagged the National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Ang Mo Kio Town Council in the captions.

Hawker says items there temporarily

When AsiaOne visited that stall today (Aug 23), that particular table was occupied by patrons and most of the hawker's items were placed inside the stall and on a foldable table nearby.

Hawker Low Soon Huat from the stall told AsiaOne that he remembers that patron and was surprised that she went online to complain about him.

"I explained to the patron then that I had to put my things there temporarily as we were closing our stall for that day," Low said in Mandarin, adding that the incident took place just before 1 pm.

He added that usually, they'll place their items on a foldable table just outside the stall, which was what AsiaOne saw today.

Low, 62, said the stall is run by his sister and she has been operating in that hawker centre for over 20 years, adding that he has never received such complaints from patrons before.

"It's really a small matter," he said. "We were really busy trying to close for the day and had put our items there temporarily. There is really no need to complain over this."

The round table near the stall is now cleared of their items. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Desmond Ng

Similarly, many netizens flocked to the comments section to tell her off.

Some berated her for complaining too much, while others said that the life of a hawker is already very hard and we should not "give them any trouble".

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab/Xue Er

On the other end of the spectrum, there are some who agreed with Xue Er and said that such "rude" hawkers don't deserve their business.

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab/Xue Er

There were also some who genuinely wanted to know if vendors are allowed to reserve the tables in front of their stalls.

So, are they?

In a previous Straits Times forum letter in 2017, NEA responded to writers who had called for an end to Singapore's chope-ing practice at hawker centres and coffee shops.

The agency said that it "does not have any restrictions against patrons who reserve seats".

However, it was added that patrons should always exercise consideration for others when dining at hawker centres and sharing the facilities.

It is unclear if this guideline extends to hawkers.

This isn't the first time a hawker has been unhappy about moving his belongings from a seat.

In April, one man hurled vulgarities at a couple for sitting at a table he had apparently reserved with boxes and a water bottle.

Additionally, he accused the pair of removing his items.

Recently, one man also visited the same hawker centre in Mayflower and complained about forking out a hefty sum of $11 for a plate of economy rice.

While he had ordered fish, which is known to be a more expensive dish option, he said that the price was still "too much".

The hawker later said that due to inflation, fish is generally more expensive compared to other dishes and the prices have also increased due to inflation.

