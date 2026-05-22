MP Alvin Tan pays tribute to PAP volunteer who died after Meet-the-People session: 'Miss him so much'

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan paid tribute to a volunteer who died shortly after serving at a People's Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People session (MPS) on May 18.

In tribute posts on Instagram and Facebook the next day, Tan wrote that Wong Sun Kwong had been serving at PAP's Moulmein-Cairnhill Branch that night and was "in his usual good spirits".

Tan had hugged Wong and told him how his welcoming nature had attracted many youths to PAP's MOCA branch.

However, less than an hour later, another volunteer informed Tan that Wong was feeling unwell and he was taken to the hospital by the branch secretary.

Tan added that as Wong's prognosis was "bleak", they had spent the night and early morning by Wong's bedside with his loved ones.

Wong died on the morning of May 19.

Tan described Wong as a well-loved, fatherly figure to the community, adding that his departure was "so unexpected and shocking".

Aside from promising to go to Newton Food Centre together, he added that they often spent time on house visits and campaign activities, attended Wong’s favourite F1 events, and shared many moments of laughter.

"We will miss him so much. We will honour his legacy," he added. "I will miss you dearly. Your smile, your warmth and your presence. Rest in peace."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com