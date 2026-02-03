Always 'ASAP': Australian expat calls out Singapore’s corporate culture

An Australian expat who works here has said the corporate culture in Singapore is always about "being urgent" even when "not everything is actually urgent".

In a TikTok video uploaded last month, Nim, 26, shared three things she doesn't like about the corporate work culture here.

She moved to Singapore three years ago from Perth and is a lawyer in the trading and shipping industry, MS News reported.

Nim said in the video: "Clients would also want everything done ASAP which is just unrealistic and often there is no pushback."

She said that at times she only gets one day to complete work that the management may not even review until weeks later, adding that the general urgency isn't actually driven by deadline — an aspect of Singapore's work culture that she finds unique.

"Hierarchy is everything" in most environments, she said, and junior employees are often expected to simply adhere to established norms and not share their opinions unless asked, which doesn't happen often.

She added that this aspect of Singapore's work culture is drastically different to what she's used to and she found it was "not that engaging".

Last, she mentioned that Singaporeans are more reserved in nature and that colleagues may not often socialise much after work.

Nim posted another TikTok video on Jan 29, this time sharing what she likes about the corporate work culture in Singapore.

She mentioned the wide range of cultural celebrations she gets to observe and engage in, "from Lunar New Year yu sheng to Diwali banquets", adding that "it's really special to be included in these festivities".

Lunch time is also "quite sacred", with meetings rarely being scheduled during this time and it also serves as an opportunity to run errands, or going to the gym, if needed.

Nim noted that most companies in her industry are more relaxed about the dress code, adopting a "dress for your day" or casual work outfit approach, including wearing slippers to the office.

