'Always make the first move': PA volunteer of 25 years on her approach to fostering racial harmony

To residents of Zhenghua estate in Bukit Panjang, Chelvaraani Ram, 54, is affectionately known as "Madam Rani".

A mother of five, she has been a grassroots leader with the People's Association for 25 years.

It all started with an encounter with several volunteers some 40 years ago when she was in her teens.

"I went to Taman Jurong Community Club when I was 15 to receive a bursary," said Rani. "I felt the warmth from the volunteers there. All of them were so friendly.

"Maybe I was a teenager then, but I really wanted to be like them one day."

Bringing joy to residents has kept Rani going all these years.

A young resident from a low-income family once referred to her as his "Santa Claus".

"It was during a Christmas event that I organised," recounted Rani about her brief encounter with the five-year-old boy more than a decade ago. "After we gave him a present, he hugged me and said, 'Auntie, I'm so lucky that you're my Santa Claus'.

"He said to me, 'I always have a smile on my face whenever I see you'."

Pausing briefly to wipe her tears away, Rani added: "I cry even when I think about it today. I don't know why. The smile I brought to his face… there really are no words [to describe it].

"I don't think I can get this feeling anywhere else."

These encounters, along with her passion for volunteering, have spurred Rani to organise and participate in various events for the community.

These included Chingay and the Zhenghua Harmony Walk in May. In the latter event, 400 residents set out on a morning walk from Al-Iman Mosque to Chi Hock Keng Temple, then to Sri Arasakesari Sivan Temple, and finally to the Covenant Evangelical Free Church.

Rani, who is also the chairperson of Zhenghua Harmony Circle, said that besides learning about the different cultures, this year's event also coincided with Mother's Day.

"After learning about the history and traditions of the Chinese temple, the mothers also received flowers," she added.

"Everybody, regardless of race and religion… I could see the smile on their faces."

Rani was also among the 34,000 participants at Harmony Fest! 2024, a two-day event on July 6 and 7 organised by the Racial and Religious Harmony Circle and Kallang Alive Sport Management.

Held at the Singapore Sports Hub, the event hosted interactive exhibitions, games and performances from the main ethnic groups and disability advocacy organisations to create awareness.

Racial Harmony shouldn't be limited to a month: Rani

Racial Harmony Day is celebrated on July 21. And since 2023, July has been designated Racial and Religious Harmony Month.

But Rani said that racial harmony should not just be celebrated in a single month.

The grassroots leader said: "When I see a resident, I will try to connect with them in their own language. Like, apa kabar or ni hao ma (How are you in Malay and Chinese). Small instances like these build trust with them.

"Or when I see my Chinese neighbour along the corridor, I will ask, 'chi fan le mei you' (Have you eaten in Chinese). And we will talk for half an hour.

"Racial harmony is not just in one day or one month. I think it should be celebrated 365 days. We should always make the first move [in interacting with our neighbours] and just smile."

'It's about residents going home with a smile'

Rani's dedication to the community has rubbed off on her children.

Speaking to AsiaOne at their Bukit Panjang home, her son Udthayanithi Chidambaram, 23, said that some of his childhood memories with his siblings involved his mother's volunteer work.

The Nanyang Technological University undergraduate recalled the block parties, as well as celebrating Chinese New Year and Hari Raya with other Zhenghua residents.

"My mum was also in the RC (Residents' Committee). She would buy tickets and we would join the events as a family," Udthayanithi said. "They were usually held on weekends, so when we were participating in the activities, they were like family bonding for me."

Watching his mother organise events for residents has also inspired Udthayanithi to get into community service.

He is the vice-chairman of the Zhenghua Youth Network, and recently organised a litter-picking activity for primary and secondary school students living in the area.

"It's the first-hand experience of seeing the families benefiting and having fun from these activities," he said. "At the end of the day, it's all about them going home with a smile.

"And ultimately, it makes my mum happy - the joy and sense of accomplishment."

