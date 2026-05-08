Amazon cuts Singapore workforce as it phases out local fulfilment including Amazon Fresh

SINGAPORE — Amazon is cutting roles in Singapore as it ramps up expanding its international store selection in the city-state, it said in a post on its website on Thursday (May 7).

The Business Times understands that less than 10 per cent of its workforce in Singapore will be affected.

Amazon will help affected staff find new roles within the company. For those unable to be redeployed, transition support will include severance payments and career transition services.

“Amazon remains deeply committed to Singapore and our investments across our retail, global selling, entertainment, devices and Amazon Web Services business lines, employing 2,500 people in the country,” said the company in the post.

Andy Lim, secretary-general of the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU), said that the union was informed of the layoffs a day in advance.

He added that the union “encourages all companies to provide a longer advance notice for the union to be able to provide better support to their workers”.

SMMWU was told that affected workers are “treated fairly and in accordance with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment”.

The union and NTUC are prepared to “offer assistance and resources” to support members and workers in transitioning to new job opportunities or provide financial support if needed, Lim said.

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Separately, a spokesperson for the Singapore Economic Development Board said it is “working with Amazon, Workforce Singapore (WSG) and NTUC’s Employment & Employability Institute (e2i) to support affected employees, including facilitating job placements”.

The Taskforce for Responsible Retrenchment and Employment Facilitation said that Amazon had given affected employees two months’ notice.

It also noted that eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents can receive temporary financial support of up to $6,000 over six months under the Jobseeker Support Scheme while seeking employment.

“Our priority is to help the affected employees with employment facilitation,” said the task force, which comprises the Ministry of Manpower, WSG, NTUC and e2i.

Amazon is also phasing out its local fulfilment in Singapore, including its Amazon Fresh and grocery partners.

Amazon Fresh is a popular service that offers customers a two-hour scheduled doorstep delivery of groceries.

The e-commerce giant is working with its vendors and sellers for alternative ways for them to serve Singapore customers.

Amazon Fresh, which has vendors including Little Farms and Watsons, will be discontinued from July 6, an e-mail sent to Amazon Prime subscribers showed.

These developments are part of Amazon adapting to Singapore customer demand for the international selection across its US, Japan and Germany stores.

About 80 per cent of Singapore customers shopped for international products in the Amazon Singapore store in 2025, with demand growing consistently since launch.

Peter Li, Amazon Singapore country manager, said: “We’re seeing strong demand for products from international stores, and we’re responding by increasing our investment in what customers tell us they want most: great value selection from around the world with fast, reliable delivery.”

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This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.