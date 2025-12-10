American man arrested for alleged molest of 6-year-old girl at Changi Airport

A 46-year-old US national was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 9) for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

In a statement on Dec 10, the police said that the girl was sleeping on a bench next to her mother when the incident happened at about 4.55pm on Dec 9.

"When the girl's mother woke up and noticed the man's presence and actions, she immediately confronted him. The man then walked away from the scene. The girl's mother subsequently alerted the police."

The man was identified and arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division, with the aid of CCTV cameras, within four hours of receiving the report.

He will be charged in court on Dec 11 for using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

If found guilty of the offence, the man may be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or sentenced to any combination of the punishments.

