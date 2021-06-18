American shares photo of Marina Bay Sands saying it's Tennessee, here's how Singaporeans reacted

A man from Chattanooga, Tennessee – roughly 16,000km away – uploaded a Facebook post on Monday (June 14), igniting a buzz among Singaporeans.

Aye Shaun, creator of the post, uploaded a photograph with a simple caption: "Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, It's Beautiful."

But that was not why it caught local netizens' attention.

The photograph that accompanied the caption was without doubt the iconic Singapore landmark Marina Bay Sands at night.

By June 18, the post was viral beyond imagination – garnering over 12,000 reactions, 14,000 comments and 13,000 shares.

Though some local netizens were surprised, or even frustrated with this claim, the post soon became a rallying point for many Singaporeans as they posted different photographs accompanied with cheeky captions that uniquely represented Singapore.

Even Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin shared the post on his Facebook page with the caption: "You have to read all the comments. We all know that's not Downtown Chattanooga!

"It's the Starship Enterprise in a Galaxy Far Far Away."

From local sitcoms to other famous landmarks, Singaporean netizens flexed their creative muscle in the comments.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While many continue to flood the comments section, others speculate that this man was trolling for reactions and attention – some even applauded him for giving Singapore some publicity.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com