Ammonia leak forces evacuation at Jurong ice and cold storage facility

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is responding to an ongoing hazardous material incident at an ice-making and cold storage facility in Jurong.

In a social media post published at 1.53pm, SCDF said it was notified of the incident at No.11 Fishery Port Road about 11.45am on Monday (June 29).

It added that SCDF officers responding to the incident detected ammonia within the premises' compound.

The premises, and two adjacent units at No. 9 and No. 15 Fishery Port Road, have been evacuated.

"SCDF's hazardous materials specialists are at the incident site and carrying out the mitigation operation," said the agency.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the said address is the registered place of business for Jurong Marine Cold Storage (JM Ice).

On its website, JM Ice describes its business as manufacturing of food grade ice and subletting of cold storage space for frozen food stuff.

Ammonia is a widely-used refrigerant used to absorb heat and cool down water to form ice.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at 2.30pm, at least six SCDF vehicles, including a Hazardous Materials Mitigation Vehicle, and three police fast response cars were at the scene.

Police officers were also seen restricting access to the stretch of road in front of JM Ice.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area, said SCDF.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com