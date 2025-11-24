Amos Yee in ICE custody after parole from US prison

Paroled sex offender Amos Yee has been taken into the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE's detainee locator system, which displays individuals currently in custody, shows that the 27-year-old Singaporean is detained at Dodge Detention Facility.

According to a report in The Straits Times on Monday (Nov 24), ICE had served papers to Yee while he was in prison, indicating that he is likely to be deported from the US to Singapore.

ICE states on its website that it detains non-citizens who are subject to mandatory detention, or those that the agency determines are a "public safety or flight risk" during the custody determination process.

Yee was released on parole from the Danville Correctional Center in Illinois on Nov 20. He had been serving a six-year jail term for child pornography and grooming.

Yee has been jailed twice in Singapore for hate speech against religious communities. After his release in 2016, he arrived in the US and obtained asylum in 2017.

He was convicted of child pornography and grooming in the US in 2021 and initially paroled in 2023, two years into his jail term.

Yee was sent back to US prison a month later for undisclosed reasons.

