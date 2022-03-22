'He looks 40-plus': Amos Yee photos in US prison surface online

Prison photos of convicted sex offender Amos Yee have emerged on the internet, after some sleuthing by a Hardwarezone user on March 19, according to Mothership.sg.

The 23-year-old Yee is currently in custody at the Illinois River Correctional Centre in the United States.

The Singaporean blogger is serving a six-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two charges of child pornography and grooming. He was sentenced on Dec 2, 2021.

In the photos, Yee is sporting long hair and wearing a light blue garment under a jacket.

Hardwarezone users were quick to comment on Yee's appearance.

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Hardwarezone

The Illinois Department of Corrections website states that Yee's projected parole date is Oct 6, 2023, about three years after he was taken into custody in 2020.

Yee's projected discharge date is Oct 8, 2026.

His profile also states he is required to be on the sex offender's registry.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Illinois Department of Corrections

Yee was arrested in October 2020 after prosecutors obtained messages he exchanged with a 14-year-old Texan girl between April and July 2019.

He had exchanged nude photos with her via WhatsApp.

According to prosecutors, the girl had repeatedly brought up her age to Yee, who was 20 years old when he first befriended the girl online.

The girl then contacted a group of people "interested in exposing paedophiles" after her relationship with Yee fell apart.

Yee was granted asylum in the US in 2017 after he was jailed in Singapore on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 for wounding religious feelings through his online posts.

