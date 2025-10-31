ANA to end low-cost AirJapan flights; last Singapore-Tokyo service on March 29

Low-cost carrier AirJapan will wind up operations in 2026, with its final Singapore to Tokyo (Narita Airport) flight departing on March 19, 2026.

AirJapan is a subsidiary of ANA Group, which also owns the airline brands All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Peach Aviation, which is also a low-cost carrier.

Peach Aviation launched direct flights between Singapore and Osaka's Kansai Airport in December 2024. This is currently their only Singapore route.

Meanwhile, AirJapan began its popular Singapore to Tokyo service in 2024 and had just announced this September that it would scale up its schedule by offering daily flights starting Nov 21.

The shuttering of budget airline AirJapan was announced by ANA Group on Thursday (Oct 30), which said the closure is part of a brand strategy restructure to maximise profitability and competitiveness "while flexibly responding to recent changes in the business environment".

The group also pointed to global concerns such as prolonged war in Ukraine and aircraft delivery delays, as well as an Aircraft On Ground (AOG) situation involving its Boeing 787 aircraft.

AOG refers to when an aircraft cannot fly due to technical or maintenance issues, or a need for essential repairs.

"To optimise the allocation of the Group's resources, ANA Group have decided to suspend the AirJapan brand," it said.

AirJapan's planes and staff will be consolidated into the ANA brand's operations to expand ANA internationally.

The final Tokyo (Narita) to Singapore flight will be on March 28, 2026, and the last Singapore to Tokyo (Narita) flight will take off on March 19, 2026, according to ANA Group.

According to a flight status checker on AirJapan's website, a Tokyo to Singapore flight scheduled to depart Narita on Oct 26 was most recently cancelled because of maintenance works.

The subsequent Singapore to Tokyo flight scheduled for Oct 27 was hence cancelled as well.

