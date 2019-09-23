Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week

SINGAPORE - Many celebrities flew into Singapore this weekend for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix and more are expected to arrive here even after the race ends on Sunday (Sept 22).

On Monday, South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo, the male lead in popular Korean drama Hotel Del Luna, is meeting fans at an invite-only event to promote the show, which also stars South Korean singer IU, who is in turn holding a concert in Singapore on Dec 7.

On Tuesday, Chinese actress Vicki Zhao will be in town to promote the wines from her Chateau Monlot vineyard at Grand Cru at The Fullerton Hotel. Zhao and her husband, businessman Huang Youlong, bought the Chateau Monlot in the Saint-Emilion region of south-west France for more than 4 million euros in 2011.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau will hold four concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as part of his latest My Love Andy Lau World Tour. He will be celebrating his 58th birthday with his fans on Friday, Shin Min Evening News reported.