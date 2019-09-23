Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week

South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo and Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau are among the celebrities expected to make an appearance in Singapore next week.
PHOTO: tvN Movies, Unusual Entertainment
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Many celebrities flew into Singapore this weekend for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix and more are expected to arrive here even after the race ends on Sunday (Sept 22).

On Monday, South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo, the male lead in popular Korean drama Hotel Del Luna, is meeting fans at an invite-only event to promote the show, which also stars South Korean singer IU, who is in turn holding a concert in Singapore on Dec 7.

On Tuesday, Chinese actress Vicki Zhao will be in town to promote the wines from her Chateau Monlot vineyard at Grand Cru at The Fullerton Hotel. Zhao and her husband, businessman Huang Youlong, bought the Chateau Monlot in the Saint-Emilion region of south-west France for more than 4 million euros in 2011.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau will hold four concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as part of his latest My Love Andy Lau World Tour. He will be celebrating his 58th birthday with his fans on Friday, Shin Min Evening News reported.

Then from Friday to Sunday, TVB artists Kenneth Ma, Mandy Wong, Rebecca Zhu and Lai Lok Yi will be in town at the invitation of Singtel TV, which recently introduced Hong Kong's TVB Jade and TVB Xing He channels.

This will mark Ma's first visit to Singapore since his former girlfriend Jacqueline Wong was caught in a cheating scandal with Hong Kong singer Andy Hui. Ma had declined interviews with overseas media since the scandal broke in April.

On Friday, South Korean actor Sung Hoon, known for dramas such as My Secret Romance (2017), will meet fans at City Square Mall at 6pm;  Taiwanese comedian Nono will be in Singapore to promote the setting up of his Monga chicket fillet outlet here in the later part of the week.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

