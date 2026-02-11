No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio market

A fire broke out at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Tuesday (Feb 10) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the blaze at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 3.50am.

SCDF firefighters conducted forcible entry and extinguished the fire, which involved the contents of a stall within the market, using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, added SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video posted by Xing Hong Fresh Fruits, located in the market, showed other stallholders rushing to contain the fire with at least one hose reel, buckets of water and a fire extinguisher.

Based on the footage, the stall sells dried goods and seasoning.

Yip Hon Weng, Member of Parliament for Yio Chu Kang SMC, visited the scene the same morning.

In a Facebook post that day, he thanked SCDF for its prompt response and the Town Council for clearing out the debris.

The member of parliament also urged stallholders to store items properly and remove fire hazards.

[[nid:729706]]

editor@asiaone.com