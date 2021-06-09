Ang Mo Kio cat slashings: Man, 37, to be charged in court on June 9

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 9) for his alleged involvement in a series of cat slashing cases in Ang Mo Kio, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Tuesday night.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is under NParks, with the support of the police.

He will be charged with the offence of animal cruelty.

Ten cats had been found with deep cuts on their bodies since late April.

The attacks happened between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Due to the threat of these attacks, some of the other neighbourhood cats had been placed in boarding facilities in Lim Chu Kang and at The Animal Lodge, reported Today at the time.

In response to media queries, NParks group director of community animal management Jessica Kwok said:"Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility. Members of the public can play a part by promptly reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS."

She added that AVS can be reached at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or on 1800-476-1600.

She said that all forms of evidence, including videos and photographs, would be helpful to any investigations, and that information shared with AVS would be kept strictly confidential.

NEW EDIT Please Read; Any new information, sightings, DM Ning Wong. Tag me in comment, say you've sent a DM. Please DO... Posted by Ning Wong on Thursday, May 20, 2021

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.