Ang Mo Kio cheapest, Toa Payoh most costly for expats to live in: Study

Toa Payoh is the most expensive place to live in Singapore for expats, according to a 2024 study conducted by language-learning company Preply, which was founded in the US.

The average household income for expats residing in Toa Payoh is US$5,499 (S$7,480) and with a monthly rental cost of US$5,007, they have little left over after paying their rent, said the study.

Based on the the percentage of income to rent, the top five most expensive areas are:

Toa Payoh: 91 per cent Bukit Merah: 86 per cent Outram: 77 per cents Kallang: 75 per cent Geylang: 66 per cent

On the other end, the top five most affordable areas are:

Ang Mo Kio: 23 per cent Sembawang: 27 per cent Yishun: 28 per cent Punggol: 29 per cent Choa Chu Kang: 30 per cent

It would appear that in general, the farther you live from the city centre, the lower the rent.

According to the same study, Singapore ties with Basel, Switzerland, as the third best city in the world for expat to work and live.

"A new entry on the updated global expat index, Singapore emerges as the third best location for expats in 2024. Despite monthly living costs amounting to US$4,355, expats benefit from a comfortable amount of disposable income, thanks to an average salary of US$4,980," said Preply.

The top city is Talinn, Estonia, while number two is Bern, Switzerland.

Singapore is also the top Asian city for expats.

"With its comfortable margin for disposable income, exceptional cleanliness, high safety index, and its wealth of interesting cultural excursions to explore, Singapore is an ideal option for those looking to move abroad this year," said Preply.

The city ranking was based on the following metrics:

Average monthly cost of living as an expat

Average monthly salary after tax

Estimated tax on US$50,000

Internet speed

Safety

Visitor return rate

Average monthly cost co-working space and percentage of salary spent on a co-working space

Cleanliness

How many hours to learn the dominant language in the city

