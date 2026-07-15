Man, 26, arrested in Ang Mo Kio for allegedly causing hurt with dangerous weapon

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (July 13) for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they arrested the man as part of follow-up investigations into the case at about 6.15pm that day.

According to Shin Min Daily News, about seven or eight police officers and investigation officers were seen at a unit on the third floor of Block 508 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

The Chinese newspaper reported that the man, who had tattoos on his face and neck, was handcuffed with his hands behind his back before being escorted to a waiting police vehicle.

A resident living on the floor below said she noticed several police vehicles arriving at the block that evening, but did not hear any commotion from the unit.

She added that the man lives there with his family and that she had never heard any disputes involving the household.

The man is believed to have allegedly injured someone with a knife in the Ang Mo Kio area about two weeks ago before he was arrested following police investigations.

The man's stepfather only learnt of the arrest after returning home from work and declined to comment further, reported Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com