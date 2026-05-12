Kia MPV T-boned by Mercedes car at discretionary right turn in Ang Mo Kio, 2 taken to hospital

A Kia multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driver made a discretionary right turn at a signalised junction in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (May 11), despite two cars hurtling towards him from the opposite direction. This led to an accident involving the MPV and one of the cars.

The accident happened at about 8am at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Dashcam footage shows the traffic lights were in favour of oncoming traffic; vehicles intending to make a right turn would need to do so on a discretionary basis.

Based on the footage, the Kia MPV made the discretionary right turn when a Mercedes sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a Mercedes saloon car were travelling straight.

While the Mercedes SUV was able to slow down in time, the Mercedes car — which was then behind the SUV and on an inner lane — T-boned the Kia MPV. The impact lifted the SUV off the ground briefly.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 58-year-old male driver of the Mercedes car and his passenger, a 62-year-old woman, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police added that the 51-year-old male driver of the Kia MPV is assisting with ongoing investigations.

What the law says

Between 2019 and 2023, there were about 2,700 reported accidents at junctions with discretionary right turns. Of these, 56 accidents resulted in fatalities.

In a 2024 written parliamentary reply, then-transport minister Chee Hong Tat said the Land Transport Authority has been progressively implementing Red-Amber-Green arrows at more than 1,200 signalised junctions since 2018.

Chee added that there are plans to do so at about 200 more junctions.

Under the Highway Code, motorists turning right must give way to traffic from all directions. Those doing so at discretionary right-turn junctions can only do so when it is safe.

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editor@asiaone.com