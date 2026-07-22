Driver stops to help after cyclist, motorcyclist allegedly collide in Ang Mo Kio: 'Your actions could save a life'

While others may have driven past, one road user chose to stop and help after witnessing an accident on Tuesday (July 21).

Following an alleged collision between a motorcyclist and a cyclist at a zebra crossing, one man stepped in to assist those involved before later sharing his experience online.

It is unclear how the alleged collision occurred, but based on the dashcam footage uploaded to Instagram by user @abanghondaaa, the incident occurred at around 12.33pm.

The man explained that the post was not intended to gain attention or attract views. Instead, he said his goal was to encourage others to lend a helping hand whenever they come across similar situations.

'I knew I had to react fast'

He recounted that he was on his way home after sending his brother to school when he came across the incident.

The dashcam footage shows him driving towards the Central Expressway (CTE) in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), near Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2A.

As he approached a zebra crossing, he stopped after noticing a cyclist lying on the ground, who had allegedly been struck by a motorcyclist.

"I saw a cyclist and a motorcyclist had just crashed and knew I had to react fast," he wrote in the video's caption.

The man subsequently got out of his car and approached the cyclist together with the motorcyclist. The cyclist was still lying on the ground.

Passers-by were also seen stopping to help, and the man said in the video that he "had to ask for more help to block the traffic as it's a one-way road and traffic was starting to build up".

He then noticed the motorcyclist struggling to lift his bike, so he asked a passer-by to stay with the cyclist while he helped the motorcyclist lift the bike.

"The cyclist couldn't move as he was in so much pain, so I couldn't move him into the shade. I had to improvise, so his umbrella was the next best bet," the man wrote in the video.

"The biker seemed to be in distress, so I told him to calm down and sit down after I briefly assessed his injuries."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) subsequently arrived and was seen assessing the cyclist's injuries, along with officers from the Traffic Police.

"I gave all the information I knew to help them and let them do their work while providing assistance to the cyclist," the man said.

The man was then seen holding an umbrella over the cyclist while SCDF officers assessed his injuries.

Encouraging others to help

The man reiterated that his purpose of posting is mainly to encourage others to help in whatever way they can when they encounter similar situations.

"You never know your actions could save a life one day. Help whenever you can, because you never know if one day you might need help from others too."

The man added that he was relieved that both the cyclist and the motorcyclist were fine after the incident, and "wished them a speedy recovery".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcyclist and a cyclist along the slip road from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 to the CTE towards the SLE at about 12.40pm on July 21.

A 81-year-old male cyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing

AsiaOne has contacted the poster and SCDF for more information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com