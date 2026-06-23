Ang Mo Kio Library to be relocated to AMK Hub, temporary closure of Queenstown Library for upgrading

Ang Mo Kio Library and Queenstown Library will be temporarily closed in the coming months for renovation and upgrading, said the National Library Board (NLB).

In an Facebook post on Monday (June 22), NLB said that Ang Mo Kio Library's last day of operations will be on July 31.

It will be relocating to AMK Hub and is slated to reopen on Nov 20, 2026, with patrons being able to enjoy "greater connectivity and a refreshed library experience inspired by the green spaces and landmarks iconic to the neighbourhood", the board said.

During the relocation, patrons can visit the self-service Browse-n-Borrow kiosk and Sit-n-Read Node located at level 4 of AMK Hub.

Alternatively, they can visit nearby libraries at Bishan, Yishun and Toa Payoh.

Queenstown Library will be closing down on Aug 30 to make way for extensive upgrading and is expected to reopen in late-2028.

Known as Singapore's oldest public library, Queenstown Library is a gazetted conserved building and will have its "iconic facade" preserved during the revamp.

"The rich heritage of the library and surrounding Queenstown community will be woven into the library's new design and offerings," said NLB.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com